Surge in dog bite cases is BJP’s failure: Pawan Kumar Bansal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has accused the BJP of failing to control an increase in dog bite cases in the city.

The senior Congress leader said in 2023, dog bite cases in Chandigarh had crossed the 10,000-mark, whereas in the first three months of 2024, this figure has already reached 4,200 that makes it clear that the city was seeing a terrifying surge in such cases.

In a press statement, Bansal said: “The dog bite victims have been waiting for the compensation for four months, but the administration has not yet formed any committee to release the compensation. The BJP has no intention of doing any work for the public...”

