Mohali: Suspects elude police in luxury car accident case

Mohali, March 11
A day after a 35-year-old man was run over by a speeding car at Phase 8B, the car driver and the owner continued to elude the police. The police booked Zirakpur residents Atul and Basant Prabhat Gupta (the car owner) under Sections 304 and 279 of the IPC. DPS (City-1) Mohit Agarwal said, “Atul is suspected to be driving the car. We are probing to ascertain if the driver was in an inebriated state.”
SHO Sukhbir Singh said, “We are investigating the matter, and the suspects will be arrested soon.”
The CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding car veering off the road. The kin of the deceased said the CCTV cameras at the Cheema light points are defunct.
The victim, Prakash (30), a native of Bihar, was sleeping in his shop when the recklessly driven car, coming from the Mohali side, crossed the Cheema traffic lights, hit the road divider, and rammed into the shop. The victim is survived by his wife, a three-year-old girl and a one-month-old boy. He was planning to go home to see his newborn son.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan
'Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, placed holds a...