Talib, Nidhi to lead Chandigarh team in carrom championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Mohammed Talib and Nidhi Gupta have been named as captains of Chandigarh men and women carrom team, respectively, in the forthcoming 49th Senior National Championship (Men andWomen) to be held at Dadar – East (Mumbai) from March 30 to April 3. The championship will be organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by Maharashtra Carrom Association.

Squad (Men): Mohamed Talib, Himanshu Shekhar, Gopal Kakkar & Paras Arora.

Squad (Women): Nidhi Gupta, Maryam Khan, Sanya Chadha, Sangini Mamgain & Vaidhavi Mamgain.

Officials: Anil Mamgain, Anup Gupta. —