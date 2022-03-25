Talib, Nidhi to lead Chandigarh team in carrom championship

Chandigarh, March 24
Mohammed Talib and Nidhi Gupta have been named as captains of Chandigarh men and women carrom team, respectively, in the forthcoming 49th Senior National Championship (Men andWomen) to be held at Dadar – East (Mumbai) from March 30 to April 3. The championship will be organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by Maharashtra Carrom Association.
Squad (Men): Mohamed Talib, Himanshu Shekhar, Gopal Kakkar & Paras Arora.
Squad (Women): Nidhi Gupta, Maryam Khan, Sanya Chadha, Sangini Mamgain & Vaidhavi Mamgain.
Officials: Anil Mamgain, Anup Gupta. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...