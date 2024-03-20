Thieves break into councillor’s house

Zirakpur, March 19
Miscreants stole around Rs 2 lakhs and gold worth Rs 6 lakh at Golden Estate in Baltana, yesterday afternoon. The victim, Councillor Shivani Goel had gone to Ambala when the incident took place. Goel stated the ground floor and the first floor of the house were ransacked, adding that cash and gold were stolen from a room.
The police said the CCTV footage showed one person committing the theft and the other waited on a scooter some distance away. Residents of the area said theft with similar modus operandi took place a week ago.
