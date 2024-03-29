Two get 10-year RI in NDPS case

Chandigarh, March 28
A local court has sentenced Danwinder Singh and Harmanpreest Singh to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict. As per the prosecution, the police had arrested them from Sarangpur on August 19, 2018 with Buprenorphine injections and cough syrup bottles. The police said they were selling the injections and syrup to drug addicts on higher prices in the city.
After an investigation, the police filed the chargesheet against them section 22 of the NDPS Act.
