Two held with 5.4-kg opium

Mohali, March 30
The police arrested two Jharkhand natives, who were found in possession of 5.4 kg of opium near the Balongi barrier here on Friday evening.
Mohali CIA Staff incharge Harminder Singh said the suspects, identified as Gomia Sandy Purti and Sita Ram, used to get the intoxicant from Jharkhand and sell it here to their fixed customers at high prices. Cops said they are probing whether the suspects had earlier been booked in a case of not.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Balongi police station.
In another case, the police arrested a person with 500 gm of opium.
