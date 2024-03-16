Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The cybercrime cell of the UT police has arrested two more persons for defrauding a retired inspector of Rs 20.75 lakh. Earlier, two persons were arrested in the case in January this year.

The victim, Birender Singh, who had retired from the Chandigarh Police, was duped by the accused posing as treasury officer, who obtained his personal information under the guise of pending pension formalities.

Further investigation revealed that the amount fraudulently transferred was credited to an IDFC Bank account and utilised to settle credit cards bill.

The credit cards were used by Rohit Sharma (26) and Tasim Husain (22), both residents of Kolkata. Subsequently, both of them have now been arrested. Three credit cards, two mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered from them.

