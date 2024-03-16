Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

Chandigarh, March 15
The cybercrime cell of the UT police has arrested two more persons for defrauding a retired inspector of Rs 20.75 lakh. Earlier, two persons were arrested in the case in January this year.
The victim, Birender Singh, who had retired from the Chandigarh Police, was duped by the accused posing as treasury officer, who obtained his personal information under the guise of pending pension formalities.
Further investigation revealed that the amount fraudulently transferred was credited to an IDFC Bank account and utilised to settle credit cards bill.
The credit cards were used by Rohit Sharma (26) and Tasim Husain (22), both residents of Kolkata. Subsequently, both of them have now been arrested. Three credit cards, two mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered from them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well