Underpass shut for repairs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 22

The railways have temporarily closed the underpass connecting Gazipur Saini village with Old Kalka Road and Dhakoli area for repair work. However, the move has evoked resentment among the nearby residents, who said they will have to take a detour of close to five kilometers to reach the Old Kalka Road and Dhakoli area.

The underpass was constructed under the railway line by the department many decades ago to connect the Zirakpur area with Dhakoli along with Gazipur Saini village on the Old Kalka road.

A large number of people use this stretch for daily commuting. Gazipur village residents said with the closure of the road, they will now have to face a lot of trouble.

The site engineer of the Railways Department said the stretch has been closed on the instructions of the higher authorities. He sais the drainage system of the underpass has to be repaired. Earlier, only two-wheelers or car drivers used it, but now big vehicles have also started using it.