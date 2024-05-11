Union Home Secretary reviews implementation of three new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla today discussed ways to implement three new criminal laws in the UT with all stakeholders such as police, judiciary, law and prosecution wing, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and Prison Department.

This was in continuation of earlier meeting held on December 22 here regarding charting out a blueprint for execution of the three criminal laws.

At the meeting, a review was done regarding preparedness of Chandigarh Police and other concerned agencies in areas of human resource, training, infrastructure and capacity building, application of digital architecture in the field of investigation including e-forensics.

The Union Home Secretary was also briefed about the campaign regarding awareness on the three laws. There was discussion and review of the preparedness of prison, CFSL, law and prosecution department and NIC, too.

Earlier in the day, he visited Sector 26 police station, where a trial based FIR was registered under the three new criminal laws and was test reviewed with a court.

An official said a software that integrated all five pillars of law - police, judiciary, prosecution wing, CFSL, and prison was developed by the local unit of NIC and the would be replicated across the country.

