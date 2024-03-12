Woman dies in hit-and-run case

Zirakpur, march 11
A 52-year-old woman, Hema, of Trivedi Camp, died after being crushed under a truck at Bhankharpur light point today. The driver tried to flee but traffic incharge Harkesh Singh held him. — TNS
Biker dies trying to avoid stray cattle
Dera Bassi: One person, Ravi, died and another was injured when a biker fell down as he tried to avoid a stray cattle on the road in the Focal Point area of Mubarikpur.
