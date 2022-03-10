Woman duped of Rs 7 lakh, couple held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

A husband-wife duo claiming to be close to Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has been arrested by the police for allegedly duping a Pinjore woman of Rs 7 lakh by promising a government job for her daughter.

The suspects have been identified as Umed Singh and his wife Veena, residents of Bir Ghaggar in Chandimandir.

Louis Chhetri, a resident of Pinjore, had submitted a complaint with the Pinjore police that she met the couple through her husband’s friend at her residence.

“Claiming to be close to several politicians, including Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA, the couple promised a job for her daughter in the Railways. The victim made a payment of Rs7.23 lakh for the job. Firstly, the suspects sent her fake agreement letter through WhatsApp. Later, they started ignoring her calls,” the FIR mentioned. A case was registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. —

#gian chand gupta