Woman duped of Rs 20.74 lakh in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 27

A city resident was cheated of Rs 20.74 lakh in an online fraud. Renu, a resident of Sector 17, said she received messages on her phone that offered to help her financially and in return for her ‘liking’ accounts on various social media platforms. Renu said she did as directed and she was paid Rs 90. Later, the scammers then told her that she had made mistakes in carrying out the given tasks. “They made me transfer Rs 20.74 lakh into certain bank accounts,” she said.

A case under Sections 120B, 419 and 420 of the IPC has been registered.

