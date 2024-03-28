Work affected as HAFED employees hold protest

Panchkula, March 27
Work at the Sector 5 corporate office of the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) was affected because hundreds of employees boycotted work and held a protest outside the office on Wednesday.
The employees, who said they would continue the strike on Thursday, adding that they have been protesting for the fulfilment of various demands that had been pending since July 2023.
Nearly 230 group C and D employees, including storekeepers, peons and clerks, among others, held the protest outside the office premises on Wednesday. Meanwhile, many other employees in the state held protests in their respective districts.
The employees have been demanding the implementation of a cashless medical policy and the revocation of charges levied on the HAFED employees for delays in documentation on the part of FCI officials. The vice president of the HAFED Employees’ Union, Paras Gupta, said, “FCI’s delay in submission of the weight check memo in time has in turn resulted in a levy of late-submission charges on the HAFED employees, which is unjustified and unfair. We are also protesting against the online transfer policy as its implementation is resulting in increased disputes with regard to handover and maintenance of stock.”
Employees said the HAFED officials had accepted their demands against the levy of liabilities imposed on HAFED employees in July last year, but the proceedings of the meeting have not been released till date. They added that the protest and boycott of work would continue on Thursday too.
