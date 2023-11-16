World Diabetes Day: Need to screen those above 35, says expert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

There is a need to screen everyone beyond the age of 35 for diabetes, said Dr Anil Bhansali, former head of the Department of Endocrinology, PGI, and co-author of Lancet study “Metabolic Non-Communicable Disease Health Report of India: The ICMR-INDIAB National Cross-Sectional Study.”

Also, in Chandigarh, which is placed at the fourth slot according to the Lancet study in diabetes, the urban population is getting aware but others could not afford a high protein and low carbohydrate diet.

In Chandigarh, the prevalence of diabetes is 20.4 per cent while the national average is 11.4 per cent. The analyst estimated that over 101.3 million people in India had diabetes in 2021. The prevalence rate was 11.4 per cent overall among participants, with 16.4 per cent in urban individuals and 8.9 per cent in rural. “We are also concerned about the ‘missing’ numbers who are not screened and will add to the growing burden of the disease. Therefore, a national screening is required where fasting glucose must be done in those above 35 years of age,” said Dr Bhansali.

Breaking stereotypes about causes of diabetes, researchers found it was not only sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, but also sleep patterns.

