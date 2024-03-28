World TB Day observed at Panchkula institute

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 27

The Government Polytechnic in Sector 26, Panchkula organised an event on World Tuberculosis Day on Wednesday.

Panchkula Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Monica Kaura, Senior Medical Officer Dr Ritu Kaura, and employees of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme participated in the event.

The department held a road show which began at the the Sector 28 Community Centre. In the road show, residents of Panchkula were informed about the tuberculosis disease along with its symptoms, testing, treatment, and prevention.

The Civil Surgeon and the Deputy Civil Surgeon appealed to family members of TB patients to get the vaccine at the earliest.

