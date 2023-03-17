 Why the ban on plastic is self-defeating : The Tribune India

Why the ban on plastic is self-defeating

‘Reduce, reuse and recycle’ is often prescribed as the most effective mantra for curbing plastic persistence. The point is to find solutions to the plastic problem in a manner that converts the problem into a giant, profitable opportunity that creates decent livelihoods, profits and sustainability. This, of course, is a bit more complex than a simple, unenforceable ban. But it is also more sustainable.

Why the ban on plastic is self-defeating

Practical: Plastic is useful in ways that are beyond enumeration. It is ubiquitous. PTI



TK Arun

Senior Journalist

Do not ban plastic; the costs are too high for society, in particular for the less well-off. Instead, invest heavily in technologies to degrade the plastic not already amenable to biodegradation and deploy these to solve the problem. India has the worker capacity to collect all plastic waste and recycle it or treat it with chemical or biological agents to convert it into simpler compounds such as carbon dioxide, water and methane. India also has the brain power to innovate novel solutions to the problem of plastic persistence in the ecosystem.

Different countries are preparing to ban plastic. Several states and cities in India have already put in place bans on plastic in general or on single-use plastic. These bans basically serve to add to the income stream of protection racketeers, some of them entrenched in the state machinery, who would allow people to carry on with business as usual, occasionally penalising some offenders to demonstrate what would happen to those who refuse to pay the protection fee.

Plastic breaks down into smaller pieces and those small pieces into even smaller pieces, resulting in the end in things called microplastic. When polyester clothes are washed in a machine, very small particles of the material used to make the fibre break off and join the drained water, and these microplastics eventually reach the ocean. Using liquid detergents, rather than powder, reduces the abrasion and breakage of fibre when synthetic clothes are washed.

Reduce, reuse, recycle (RRR) is often prescribed as the most effective mantra for the problem of plastic persistence; some estimates hold that there are more plastic parts accumulated in the ocean than there are fish. Microplastic can enter the food chain and ultimately the human body. The consequences could be quite damaging. The problem is real, but the solution is not to ban plastic. Plastic is useful in ways that are beyond enumeration. From packaging to medical gear, from spectacle lenses to aircraft windowpanes, from strong but light machinery parts to the housing of most electronics, plastic is the mainstay of modern life.

Consider a street vendor who sells vegetables and fruits, a shopkeeper in less well-off localities who sells a variety of goods, from food to cosmetics, packed in plastic pouches and sachets, household articles used by the poor ranging from footwear and toys to figurines of divinity — plastic is ubiquitous.

It might be argued that not all plastic is proposed to be banned, only single-use plastic is being banned right now. This begs the question, how is this a real solution to the problem of plastic and other so-called forever chemicals?

The answer is a pragmatic shrug of the shoulders: we must begin somewhere and reduce plastic use to the extent we can. This is the kind of pragmatism which results in the ridiculous demand that shoppers should use cloth bags to carry home numerous items of grocery, each one of which is packed in, what else, plastic.

Already, technology exists to make some kinds of plastic biodegradable. Polyolefins, a term used to describe both polyethylene and polypropylene in different forms, can be rendered degradable at speed by adding chemical additives called d2w and d2p, which make polyolefins biodegradable in the presence of oxygen.

These have been in use around the world for around four decades. But in India, their use is caught up in a tussle over standards and testing. It takes roughly two years to demonstrate biodegradability, whereas companies need faster certification. Another problem is the industry’s finding that the standard specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards for breakdown of plastic molecules is faulty; according to them, it excludes the first round breakdown. They want the government to use a standard test that is used in other parts of the world, such as ASTM D6954, till the dispute over the standard is rectified.

These are industry demands that can be entertained without any dire, immediate threat to human health and well-being.

However, d2w biodegradable technology is not suitable for PET, polystyrene, nylon and PVC (polyvinyl chloride). The challenge is to degrade them too. If bacteria can be cultured to eat up oil slicks, there is no reason why plastic, too, should not be amenable to such conversion into naturally occurring compounds.

This is a technical challenge at which the government should throw a lot of money and brain power. India’s biotechnology capability is, for the most part, toiling away abroad in labs run by multinational companies and foreign governments.

Indian universities and scientific councils should invite some leading biotechnologists of Indian origin back to India, with the promise of autonomy and funding, to develop the solutions the world at large needs in degrading plastic.

Then, there is the task of collecting, sorting, cleaning and making available for processing the millions of tonnes of plastic disposed of in the country. As it is, it is estimated that about 60 per cent of plastic refuse is collected for recycling in India. India has enough people to do the labour-intensive job. If their remuneration is improved, dipping into a levy that can be imposed on plastic at the raw material stage and utilised for RRR and degradation, it would add to employment and environmental sustainability. Sewage should, of course, be treated for plastic degradation, along with other treatment that sewage is supposed to receive, in any case.

The point is to find solutions to the plastic problem in a manner that converts the problem into a giant, profitable opportunity that creates decent livelihoods, profits and sustainability. This, of course, is a little more complex than a simple, unenforceable ban. But it is also more sustainable.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni