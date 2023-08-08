105 fresh dengue cases in Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, August 7

A total of 348 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi since the start of the year with as many as 105 cases reported over the past week alone, according to data released by Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Delhi, health officials are grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases.

As floodwaters recede and stagnant pools of water remain in various areas, concerns have escalated about the breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Health experts emphasise that these conditions are ideal for the proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes, which are responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses.

The spike in dengue cases is not the only cause for concern as malaria and chikungunya cases have also seen a slight uptick in the past week. During the past week, 13 cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi. So far this year, 85 cases of malaria have been reported in the national capital.

A case of chikungunya has been reported in Delhi during the past week and 15 cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

Health authorities have urged citizens to take immediate precautions, including clearing out stagnant water and using mosquito repellents to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

They are also taking intensified vector-control measures to curb mosquito population and prevent the further spread of diseases.

Local hospitals and medical facilities have been put on alert to ensure swift and effective treatment for those affected by these diseases.

