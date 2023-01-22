AAP protests in New Delhi over eviction notices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, with scores of slum dwellers, on Saturday protested outside BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house decrying the notice of eviction given to residents of an area in Tughlakabad.

The AAP leaders, including Atishi and Madan Lal, held placards that read “Shame on you BJP, stop demolishing slums”.

The Archaeological Survey of India had, on January 11, issued a notice to remove people living inside the Tughlakabad Fort area by January 26.

Atishi had, on Friday, alleged that BJP lied to people that it would get them homes.

“The BJP made a false promise to the people of Delhi when it said ‘Jahan jhuggi wahan makaan’. Now people are getting demolition notices. We are standing with the people of Delhi and will not let anyone to be removed from their houses,” she said.

She further said, “It is hypocritical of South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri to advocate for the demolition of slums, particularly when his own residence is located close to the slums. He has turned Tughlakabad village into a virtual cantonment.”

The controversy

