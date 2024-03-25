BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 24

Delhi BJP workers mobilised across all 256 wards of the city on Sunday, setting ablaze symbolic ‘Holikas’ of corruption and effigies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in protest against the alleged corruption within the Delhi government.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, leading the demonstration at Connaught Place, emphasised the significance of ‘Holika Dahan’, equating it with the eradication of evil and the triumph of virtue.

He asserted that Kejriwal’s leadership symbolises a culture of plunder. After burning the ‘Holika’ and the CM’s effigy, Sachdeva said the message of ‘Holika Dahan’ is the burning of evil and the victory of goodness, highlighting corruption as the biggest evil within Delhi. He criticised Kejriwal’s alleged involvement in various scams, including the liquor and Jal Board scams, stating, “The job of a Chief Minister is to develop the city but Kejriwal is the first Chief Minister who has worked to loot Delhi with one bottle and give another bottle for free.”

Sachdeva warned of impending legal consequences for Kejriwal and his associates, declaring, “The result of the struggle of BJP workers is that soon Kejriwal, like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, will be in Tihar Jail.”

