BJP flays CM for bid to get bail on medical grounds

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 18

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva voiced concerns over the ED claims that CM Arvind Kejriwal is consuming food items with high sugar content — such as mangoes and sweets — every day despite suffering from Type 2 diabetes in order obtain bail on medical grounds.

Sachdeva pointed out that the evidence presented against Kejriwal has made his bail application through regular channels increasingly tough. “The reports about Kejriwal’s health during his jail term are concerning. His weight gain by a kilogram has raised eyebrows, hinting at a potential ploy to exploit his health for medical bail,” Sachdeva commented.

Sachdeva said, “Despite his condition, Kejriwal has been ordering sweets and mangoes, which seem like a deliberate attempt to elevate his blood sugar levels to strengthen his medical bail plea.”

He also commented on the alleged conflicting actions of Kejriwal, particularly during the recent Navratri festival. “While promoting the ‘Ram Rajya’ website and projecting himself as a devout follower of Lord Ram and Hanuman, his reported consumption of eggs in jail during Navratri casts doubt on his sincerity,” he said.

Joining the chorus of concern, MP Manoj Tiwari expressed shock over Kejriwal’s dietary choices in jail, considering his diabetic condition. “It appears that Kejriwal is aware of the strength of the ED case against him and is eager to secure medical bail, even at the cost of his health,” Tiwari remarked.

He also raised questions about the management of facilities in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Kejriwal government. “Given the circumstances, it’s crucial for Kejriwal to be transferred to a jail outside Delhi, not under the jurisdiction of an Aam Aadmi Party government, for both adherence to jail regulations and the Chief Minister Kejriwal’s own well-being,” MP Tiwari said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP


