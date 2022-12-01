Congress promises to waive house tax dues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Delhi unit of Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the MCD elections, which included promises such as RO water purifiers to the poor, day-boarding facility at MCD-run schools and waive of pending dues of house tax defaulters.

During the programme, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the water provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was “extremely contaminated and unfit” for regular use.

“Delhi Congress is promising “Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli” (Delhi of clean water, Delhi of Sheila Dikshit),” Shrinate said.

The Congress has also promised to make the Capital pollution and garbage-free, clear all the landfill sites and provide better parking facilities.

Alleging that Delhiites were being looted in the name of house tax, Shrinate said the Congress would waive off all previous dues if voted to power. The Congress would cut the present tax by half, she added. The Congress also mentioned to repair all broken sewerage lines and clogged drains to avoid stagnation of water in the city and check spread of diseases such as dengue. It has also promised to involve Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the civic body and provide employment to the youths.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.