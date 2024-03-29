Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

The AAP on Friday said the entire country was ashamed over the “politicisation” of central probe agencies ED and CBI by the BJP and people will respond to this in the coming elections.

The BJP has developed the “biggest political washing machine” in the last ten years that churns out “election donation and falsehood” when businessmen and politicians facing corruption charges are put inside, AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah alleged in a press conference.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the AAP leader’s allegations.

Shah said NCP (Ajit Pawar camp) leader Praful Patel, who is facing multiple cases, got a clean chit from the CBI.

“The case in which he has been given clean chit involved merger of Indian Airlines and Air India when he was Civil Aviation minister. As per CBI charge sheet and a CAG report, there was a big scam involved and Rs 840 crore of public exchequer was lost,” he claimed.

Patel was sent summons after summons, properties were attached till July 2023, when the Ajit Pawar group joined the BJP alliance in Maharashtra, Shah said.

“The summonses and attachment of properties stopped and no charge sheet was filed and the whole probe has been put on backburner,” he said.

Similarly, in a case involving another politician Chhagan Bhujbal, the ED did not oppose his bail application saying related file was missing, Shah claimed.

On the other hand, four top leaders of the AAP, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested despite no “solid evidence or even a penny worth of evidence” in the excise policy case being probed by the ED and CBI for nearly two years, he alleged.

“The whole country watching and is ashamed by the way the ED and CBI have been politicised. People will respond to this in the coming elections,” Shah said.

Kejriwal was arrested last week by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy (2021-22) in which earlier former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and another party leader Vijay Nayar are behind the bars.

