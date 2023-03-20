Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

PTI

New Delhi, March 19

Education and health sector would get the highest allocation in the Budget of the Delhi Government for the 2023-24 financial year, officials said on Sunday.

In the 2022-23 Delhi Budget, the education sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore, a slight decline from the previous fiscal budgetary outlay of Rs 16,377 crore. The health was allocated Rs 9,769 crore in the 2022-23 budget while it was Rs 9,934 crore in the previous budget.

According to government officials, new tablets will be provided to all teachers, including regular, guest and contractual, vice-principals and principals of Delhi government schools.

The official said Delhi government schools would work closely with their feeder schools in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to improve the foundational skills of children. About ramping up health facilities, free diagnostic tests at Mohalla Clinics will increase from 250 to 450 tests.

There are plans to massively increase the number of beds in Delhi Government hospitals from 14,200 to 30,000, the official said, adding “Construction of nine new Delhi government hospitals is underway while four will be inaugurated next year.” “Expansion of 15 existing hospitals, including Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, will also be taken up in mission mode,” he said.