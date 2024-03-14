Fire breaks out at North Delhi store

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A fire broke out at an electronics store in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Wednesday. The police said a team was rushed to Roshanara Road area after getting information about the incident. Firefighters are also called to the spot. MK Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, said, “Residents from neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.” Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, the DCP added. TNS

Man swallows 71 cocaine capsules

New Delhi: The Customs Department arrested a Nigerian citizen, who had ingested 71 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 15.61 crore, at the IGI airport on March 3. He was arrested on his arrival from Addis Ababa of Ethiopia. “The gait and movement of the passenger was unusual. Customs officers sensing the unusual behaviour of the passenger maintained a vigil on him. After a while, the passenger crossed the green channel, when the customs officers finally intercepted him,” according to the statement issued by the custom office. During the interrogation, he admitted that he had ingested some capsules containing some narcotic substances, it added. The passenger was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for to extract the capsules. “The entire ejection process lasted over several days...a total of 71 capsules were recovered from the passenger which in turn yielded 1,041 gm of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine,” the statement further said.

