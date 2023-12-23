16 flights delayed as heavy fog envelops Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, December 23

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday were affected due to a thick layer of fog that enveloped the national capital, affecting visibility.

As per Delhi Airport's Flight Information Display System, 11 international flights and five domestic flights to and from the airport were delayed.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of Railways in connection with the delay of trains due to fog in the national capital.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung logged 12.2 degrees Celsius.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

In the face of the biting cold, many were also seen taking refuge at a night shelter at AIIMS.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi, according to SAFAR-India, was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 8.07 am on Saturday.

