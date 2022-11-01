Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The Delhi Government’s Dilli ki Yogshala programme, one of the multiple sources of face-off between the state and L-G VK Saxena, will discontinue from Tuesday, sources said, citing a no-go for the plan’s extension by the latter.

This would mean an end to free yoga classes in parks, resident welfare associations and other places, with official Delhi government sources noting that Delhi LG “had declined approval to the project”.

They added that the Delhi L-G has not approved the extension of Dilli Ki Yogshala programme after October 31. Sources in the L-G office, however, rejected the allegations.

They said they had not received any file requesting extension of the programme. “The Chief Minister only wrote a letter demanding continuation of the programme. How can a letter be considered as an official request,” LG office sources said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that the Board of Governors of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), which runs the programme, had given its nod to the continuation of the scheme at its meeting held last week.

“In the BOG meeting of DPSRU decision to continue the classes was taken, however, the L-G has not given permission yet. We will keep you informed upon further information,” Dilli Ki Yogshala handle tweeted.

“A decision regarding the continuation and extension of the programme was taken by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University’s Board of Governors this week. The BoG evaluated the merits of Dilli Ki Yogshala and approved its extension under the DPSR-University Act. The recommendation for the extension of Dilli Ki Yogshala was to be placed before Delhi LG-chaired General Council of the university for ratification,” the Delhi Government sources said.