IHRC gets new logo, motto

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Indian Historical Records Commission (IHRC) unveiled its new logo and motto on Thursday. These were selected from 436 entries received in an online competition organised by the IHRC via the MyGov portal.

Designed by Shaurya Pratap Singh from Delhi, the winning logo features lotus petals, symbolising the IHRC as a resilient institution dedicated to maintaining historical records. The central Sarnath pillar pays homage to India’s ancient past, while the brown colour theme marks the IHRC’s commitment to preserving, studying, and honouring India’s historical legacy.

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) highlighted the importance of the IHRC’s role in safeguarding historical documents for future generations.

Established in 1919, the IHRC serves as an apex advisory body on archival matters, advising the Central government on record management and historical research.

The motto of the IHRC, ‘Where history is preserved for the future,’ encapsulates the commission’s dedication to identifying, collecting, cataloguing, and maintaining historical documents, manuscripts, and other invaluable sources of historical information.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.