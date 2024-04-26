Keep ‘ideological enmity aside’: AAP MP to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, demanding an end to the alleged harassment and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.

‘BJP wants to rule by force’ The AAP on Thursday appealed to people “to save the country’s Constitution and democracy from the tyranny of the BJP”. Senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said “if the BJP and PM Narendra Modi won this election, there will be no elections again in this country”. Referring to the incident in Surat, Gujarat, he said the BJP had begun its conspiracy from Surat to abolish the Constitution of the country. “It has never happened before in history that a ruling party has won without elections. Surat is just a glimpse, it will be replicated in the entire country,” he said. In a scathing attack, he condemned how the BJP wants to maintain its rule in India through force and fear.

The leader said the treatment being meted out to an elected Chief Minister was against the dignity and system of a democracy like India. Yesterday, he had alleged that the Delhi CM was being monitored 24 hours about his activity in the jail.

Quoting late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the importance of the Opposition in a democracy, the parliamentarian, in his letter to the PM, said, “If you had accepted Atal ji’s views, you would not have behaved like this. If you want to defeat Kejriwal, defeat him in the elections…This method of killing the Opposition in a democracy is extremely disgusting, criminal, and inhuman.”

He said even after being monitored round-the-clock, the Delhi CM had to struggle for getting insulin, which he finally got administered after moving court. “He was not given life-saving insulin for 23 days, even though his sugar levels were worsening.” he wrote.

“Do you want to see how much Kejriwal became ill and how much his morale dropped. You may have ideological enmity with Kejriwal, but why this personal enemy?” he questioned.

He wrote that the PM should compete with Kejriwal by doing good work rather than “harassing” him.

Singh said the treatment being given to Kejriwal in jail was a violation of the provisions under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Similarly, in a communication to Saxena, he said, “You sign and approve all policies of Kejriwal. The entire country is demanding as many schools and hospitals as Delhi. This is a matter of pride. But you have put the government machinery of Delhi for keeping a watch on Kejriwal,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha #VK Saxena