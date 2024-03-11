L-G unveils plan to beautify Ring Road

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 10
Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has embarked on a mission to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Capital for both residents and tourists. He announced a transformative project aimed at adding captivating artworks and sites along the Ring Road, stretching from ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara, thereby connecting North and South Delhi.
In a statement posted on X, Saxena expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Several captivating artworks and fountains are being installed along the Ring Road, connecting North and South Delhi from ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara, and this project will be completed soon.”
Highlighting the significance of the Ring Road, which serves as a major thoroughfare for lakhs of commuters travelling from northern states and heading to ISBT, Saxena emphasised the importance of beautifying this route.
He further reiterated his commitment to the development and beautification of “People’s Delhi” beyond New Delhi during the G20 summit. Saxena urged the public to extend their support towards achieving this goal.
The initiative aims not only to enhance the visual appeal of Delhi but also to provide residents and visitors with more attractions to explore and enjoy. As the project progresses, it is expected to further enrich the cultural landscape of the city and contribute to its overall development.
