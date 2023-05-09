Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 8

From uninterrupted langar to putting up of barricades by the police, the ongoing protest by international wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is resembling the protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

‘Not hijacking the protest’ Asked about farmers taking control over the wrestlers’ protests, Olympian Vinesh Phogat said, “We are also daughters of farmers. We come from agricultural families. It is not right to say that our own family (farmers) is hijacking the protest.”

The situation at Jantar Mantar today turned tense when farmers climbed over the barricades erected by the Delhi Police and removed them.

Farmers had reached the protest site under the banner of BKU Ekta (Sidhupur) and were stopped from meeting the protesting wrestlers, they alleged. However, the Delhi Police denied the allegations.

During the farmers’ protest too, the Delhi Police had put up barricades, and even installed iron nails on roads to stop the farmers. Farm unions have announced that the government should be prepared for the Singhu border-like protests at Jantar Mantar.

Just as in the farmers’ protest, people from all walks of life have been joining the protest, which is growing with each passing day.