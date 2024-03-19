What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has called on the BJP to release a white paper detailing the performance of its seven MPs in Delhi over the past decade.

Bharadwaj said, “On behalf of the AAP, I have seven questions for the BJP: Where were these seven MPs during the critical moments of the last 10 years when Delhiites needed them the most?”

He further queried, “In 2017-18, during the closure of thousands of shops, showrooms and small businesses, where were these MPs? Despite the BJP’s control over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which sealed numerous shops across Delhi, resulting in the loss of jobs for lakhs of people, what actions did these seven BJP MPs take to prevent it? They owe the citizens of Delhi an explanation.”

On demolitions in Delhi, Bharadwaj questioned, “Did even a single BJP MP step up to halt the bulldozers during the demolitions? No, they didn’t. However, our MLAs actively engaged at the demolition sites, confronting the authorities. Nearly 2.5 lakh people were rendered homeless in Tughlakabad. What efforts did (Ramesh) Bidhuri ji, hailing from the same area, make to prevent this?”

Highlighting the traffic situation in the Capital, he remarked, “It’s being claimed now that traffic conditions will improve in Delhi. What actions did the BJP-led Central Government take in the past decade regarding the traffic police, who operate under its purview? The answer is nothing.”

Addressing the issue of law and order, Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi Police, under the Central Government’s jurisdiction, stating, “They have failed to enhance law enforcement over the past 10 years.”

Regarding the oxygen shortage crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic, he questioned, “When Delhiites were dying due to oxygen shortages, did the BJP MPs secure oxygen from the Centre? They failed to advocate for Delhi’s share, unlike other states.”

Discussing water supply issues, Bharadwaj mentioned, “During summers, Haryana halts water supply to Delhi, leading to an increase in ammonia levels. Have these Delhi MPs ever raised this issue with the Haryana CM or in Parliament?”

Addressing the burgeoning population and subsequent rise in water demand in Delhi, he queried, “With Delhi’s population skyrocketing due to migration, what steps did they take to augment water supply?”

Concluding, Bharadwaj urged the BJP to provide a transparent account of their seven MPs’ actions over the past decade for the people of Delhi.

