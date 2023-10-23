In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Shimla, October 23
Despite the tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada, the Indian diaspora celebrated Himachal Pradesh's famed Kullu Dussehra for the first time in Canada's Parliament Hill, organisers said on Monday.
The festival to mark the victory of good over evil was hosted by Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya and supported by the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA), a diaspora from Himachal Pradesh that continues to strengthen Canada into the vibrant and diverse country it is.
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu addressed the Indian diaspora on Sunday along with other attendees in Canada through video message which was played at Parliament Hill, Bhagya Chander, HPGA's board director, told IANS over phone from Ottawa.
During his address, the CM invited investors and individuals to visit Himachal for business and tourism.
The event was attended, among other dignitaries, by High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Verma, besides 25 Indo-Canadian diaspora organisations and international diaspora.
A cultural programme was performed by HPGA members that comprised Himachali Naati.
