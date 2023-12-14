Jain community in US calls for 'Digital Detox Day'

Washington, December 14
To encourage individuals to limit digital device usage, the small Jain community in the United States on Wednesday announced a nationwide digital detox movement which would culminate in an annual Digital Detox Day.
"Let's log out to log in. The goal is not to eliminate digital usage entirely but to encourage individuals to spend time on self-care and activities they love," Indian American community leader and a member of the presidential commission on Asian Americans Ajay Jain Bhutoria said.
The movement is about "reclaiming our time from the digital realm and rediscovering the beauty of life beyond screens and connecting with one another with more human touch, human conversation, making healthier relationships, connecting with nature, space, and being more human," he said.
Bhutoria said the concept is rooted in the teachings of the 11th Jain Guru Acharya Mahashraman and Muni Jagrit. It seeks to redefine the digital landscape by encouraging individuals to embrace small vows towards limiting digital device usage.
Bhutoria said he and other Jain community leaders in the US have engaged in extensive discussions with key figures, including governors, members of Congress, local mayors and legislators.
"Their unanimous approval and enthusiasm signify a collective recognition of the need to institute a designated Digital Detox Day," he said.
"The Anuvrat Digital Detox movement is about reclaiming our time from the digital realm and rediscovering the beauty of life beyond screens," he said.
Affiliated with the UN Civil Society Department, Anuvrat Vishva Bharati Society collaborates with like-minded organisations globally.
Bhutoria in a statement highlighted the adverse effects of excessive digital device usage, from cognitive decline to communication gaps, and emphasizes the need for a conscious shift.
