There is no support for Khalistan movement in US, says Indian-American Sikh leader, wants special package for Punjab

PTI

Washington, December 15

A prominent Indian-American Sikh leader has said that there is no support for the Khalistan movement in the US, neither in the government nor in the community.

Jassee Singh from the Sikhs of America organisation also urged the Modi government to provide a comprehensive development package for Punjab to address several key challenges being faced by the state, including the problem of illicit drugs among the youth.

“Modi government's relationship with the Sikhs and the things that he has done for this community is unprecedented as compared to the previous governments. There is no doubt about that," Singh told PTI in an interview.

"At the same time, there are several Sikh issues that need to be addressed. This includes the atrocities against the Sikhs in the 1984 riots. No Sikh would forget this,” Singh said.

The Modi government has tried its best to address the concerns of the Sikhs, but there are a number of issues that he still needs to address, he said, adding that the prime minister needs to establish a direct relationship with the Sikh community in India and the world and not through middlemen like the Akalis.

Responding to a question, he said, "No. The majority of Sikhs don't support the Khalistan movement."

He said there is a small minority in India and the US that supports this movement.

Singh and his delegation have met the Prime Minister during his every visit to the US since 2014.

Observing that India's growth story makes every overseas Indian proud, Singh said it is time the Centre gave some “better package” for the state of Punjab, its youth and its people.

“More should be done for the youth of Punjab,” he said. "There is a need to stop the migration of youth outside India and provide them with employment and business opportunities," he said.

Responding to a question on the recent American allegations that an Indian official was involved in a plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader, a US national, in the United States, Singh said in the long term this is unlikely to have an impact on the bilateral ties.

