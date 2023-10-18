Cybercrime surge

INDIA is grappling with an exponential surge in cybercrime, with the perpetrators becoming more aggressive and technically proficient. The mandated guidelines for tackling cybercrime — pursue, prevent, protect and prepare — are being tested on a daily basis. Sensational revelations of online fraud and deception are now commonplace. In cybercrime hotspot Mewat, white-label ATMs — operated by non-banking entities as part of the plan to expand the ATM network — have been fraudulently installed in villages. The FIRs followed sustained police monitoring of cash withdrawals in obscure locations. Connivance of non-banking finance company employees is suspected. In Rajasthan, banks have been alerted about the rampant misuse of ATMs installed inside houses and small shops without verification. An advisory stresses connecting CCTV systems directly to the police control rooms.

A report by non-profit Future Crime Research Foundation, incubated at IIT-Kanpur, says online financial fraud accounted for 77.4 per cent of the total reported cybercrimes from January 2020 to June 2023. It calls for enhanced security measures and increased awareness among individuals and organisations. An analysis of the top 10 cybercrime-prone districts reveals common factors like proximity to major urban centres such as Gurugram and Bengaluru, limited cybersecurity infrastructure, socioeconomic challenges and low digital literacy. These are insightful takeaways.

The usual methods of fighting crime do not work against cybercriminals as they are constantly evolving new ways of cheating gullible people. Reducing the risks has to be the priority. Professional counselling is vital for the victims. Their disclosures can help potential victims. The changing contours of cybercrime demand a persistent vigil. Law enforcement agencies have to forge collaborative plans with individuals, businesses and policymakers.

#cyber crime