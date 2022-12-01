 2 films from Northeast win at ‘tve Global Sustainability Awards’ in London : The Tribune India

2 films from Northeast win at ‘tve Global Sustainability Awards’ in London

Film from Assam ‘Bad Blood’ won in the Greener Living Short Film Award category and ‘Water for Life’ was given the special tve Trustee Choice Award

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

London, December 1

Two films from Northeast India - one about rhino conservation in Assam and the other on water scarcity in one of the world's wettest places Cherrapunji - have won prizes at ‘tve Global Sustainability Film Awards (GSFA) 2022’ here.

The tve GSFA, now in its 11th year, recognises outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future.

While the film from Assam, ‘Bad Blood’, by Vice Media won in the Greener Living Short Film Award category, the special tve Trustee Choice Award was given to ‘Water for Life’ by Green Hub.

On the film ‘Bad Blood’, the jury said: "The theme of a poacher-turned-gamekeeper is an evergreen theme. But this riveting film by Vice News, narrating the personal guilt of a reformed rhino killer, was special; not least because such films come from Africa, but this was from the Indian border in Assam."   

The other winning films were: Transforming Society category: ‘Road to Fulfillment’ (UAE); Documentary Impact: ‘Eating Our Way to Extinction’ (UK); Young Filmmaker: ‘Changing Paradigms’ (Henry Smith, Australia); Digital Technology and AI for Sustainable Living: ‘Age of Change: Circulor’ (UK).

The award ceremony was held here at the Merchant Taylors' Hall on Tuesday night.

According to Nick Nuttall, chair of the jury, "The films we judged and awarded were undoubtedly inspiring but also told fascinating stories that reflect both the threats, and importantly the solutions, to climate change and the loss of animal and plant life up to how to build sustainable livelihoods." 

The films not only demonstrated creativity and quality but the fact that the answers to these multiple emergencies are emerging everywhere if only we choose to deploy them at scale, said Nick, who is also a director and presenter of digital broadcaster ‘We Don't Have Time’.

During the tve GSFA ceremony, the founder of the awards and president of tve Surina Narula said, "I am delighted that we have two winning films from India this year. The quality of the films participating in these awards is a matter of great satisfaction as this indicates the success we have had in getting more organisations and individuals to actively engage in the conversation on global sustainability over the last eleven years."        

tve is a UK-registered charity founded by the United Nations Environment Programme, WWF-UK, and Central Television (now part of ITV) in 1984. Its mission is to use the power of storytelling to drive real world change for a more sustainable future. 

