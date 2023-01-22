A day before wedding, Suniel Shetty promises paparazzi Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul will see them after D-Day

Mumbai, January 22
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty told all the photographers, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul outside his Khandala farmhouse, that the couple will pose for pictures afterwards.
In a video seen on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's account, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
He is heard telling them: "Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko." According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be taking place on Monday and will be a family affair.
Athiya and Rahul have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The two have never officially admitted to dating, however, they have been spotted together many times.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...