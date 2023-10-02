Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week appearance garners mixed reactions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines at the Paris Fashion Week with her dazzling runway appearance, where she drew a mix of reactions from the audience. Known for her recent role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil epic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan,' the former Miss World and Bollywood icon walked the runway alongside international model and media sensation Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun, and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren during the L'Oreal Paris show. The runway was set against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice of attire, a golden shimmering gown, caught the eye of many. Her blonde highlights added an extra touch of glamour to her radiant appearance. The gown featured a captivating see-through cape elegantly fastened at the shoulders, and she complemented her look with exquisite diamond rings, earrings, and golden high heels.

However, her appearance generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users making critical comments about her look. Some wondered about changes in her appearance, while others felt the dress choice didn't suit her body type.

On a positive note, many supporters came forward to applaud her memorable performance at the show. Her delightful interaction with Kendall Jenner, captured in a viral video, was celebrated across the internet.

The video depicted Aishwarya Rai and Kendall Jenner sharing smiles and even sharing a dance on stage.

Here's the video:

In addition to Aishwarya's appearance, Paris Fashion Week also saw the debut of Navya Naveli Nanda, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan. Navya gracefully walked the runway in a stylish red mini dress, marking her entry into the world of high fashion.

Interestingly, there have been rumors circulating about her dating 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, adding another layer of intrigue to her public profile.

