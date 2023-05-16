 Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma post helmet-less photos, Mumbai traffic police takes note : The Tribune India

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma post helmet-less photos, Mumbai traffic police takes note

Big B dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma post helmet-less photos, Mumbai traffic police takes note

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were recently seen in separate incidents without helmets while pillion riding on bikes in Mumbai. ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, May 16

Mumbai Traffic Police brooks no nonsense when it comes to penalising traffic violators- even if they are beloved actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. The two were recently seen in separate incidents without helmets while pillion riding on bikes in the city.

On Sunday, Big B dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger.

"Thank you for the ride buddy... don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he captioned the post. In the picture, neither Amitabh, nor the rider wore helmets.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also ditched her helmet while riding a bike with one of her staff members. Several paps shared the video on their social media accounts.

After these photos went viral on social media, Twitterati reached out to Mumbai Police for taking action against the stars. Responding to some of them, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "We have shared this with traffic branch."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career in 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.  

