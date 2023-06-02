Anil Kapoor Announces S2 of The Night Manager

Season 1 of Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager received critical acclaim and was quite successful. While Season 2 was already in the works, Anil Kapoor has officially announced that the new season is set to release on June 30.

The series stars Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. On the professional front, Kapoor has Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Subedar, and the Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 in the pipeline.