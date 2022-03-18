Film: Bachchhan Paandey
Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala
Director: Farhad Samji
The Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer action comedy film, Bachchhan Paandey, is all set to release.
The film has garnered a lot of attention for Akshay’s look.
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey has an ensemble star cast that includes Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The movie marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Housefull 4.
Get ready for Holi Pe Goli as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas!
Film: Ambulance
Producers: Michael Bay, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Ian Bryce
Director: Michael Bay
The action crime thriller features Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Garret Dillahunt as lead characters. Victor Gojcaj and Devan Chandler Long also play important roles.
In the film war veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is in dire need of money to pay off his wife’s medical bills. Desperate enough, he reaches out to his adoptive brother and life-long criminal Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal).
Danny asks Will to pull off a bank heist worth $32 million. However, the plan goes awry when they accidentally shoot a police officer.
The two panicked brothers hijack an ambulance with the wounded cop clinging to life, and EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza Gonzalez) onboard. Will the duo be able to save the cop?
Film: Babbar (Punjabi)
Producer: Bamb Beats and Desi Crew
Director: Amar Hundal
Punjabi film Babbar featuring Amrit Maan, Yograj Singh, Raghveer Boli, Yaad Grewal, Kaka Kautki and Kuljinder Singh Sidhu is ready to rock silver screens.
—Dharampal
