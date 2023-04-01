Badshah's unique playlist includes 'Ghodey pe sawar', 'Maan meri jaan'

New Delhi, April 1
Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as 'Mercy', 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Genda Phool' among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to.
Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper such as Amit Trivedi.
What does his playlist look like? Badshah told IANS: "'Players' by me and Karan Aujla, 'Escapism' by Raye, 'Ek Din Pyaar' by MC Stan, 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' by Amit Trivedi and 'Maan Meri Jaan' by King."
The 37-year-old rapper's latest release is his album '3:00 AM Sessions' from which the song 'Sanak' is currently ruling on social media.
Here's a glimpse of it:
View this post on Instagram
The track in just two weeks has garnered 8,515,027 views on streaming website Youtube.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot