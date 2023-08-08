 Big-ticket releases with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas in the fray, and a couple of sequels…looks like it's time to head towards cinema halls : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Big-ticket releases with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas in the fray, and a couple of sequels…looks like it's time to head towards cinema halls

Big-ticket releases with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas in the fray, and a couple of sequels…looks like it's time to head towards cinema halls

Big-ticket releases with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Prabhas in the fray, and a couple of sequels…looks like it's time to head towards cinema halls

Jawan



Mona

Come Thursday and fingers will be crossed for the success of big-ticket releases of superstars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and King Khan, and sequels OMG 2 and Gadar 2. Theatrical releases have seen a lull lately, but Independence Day weekend around the corner and good advance booking numbers, there seems to be something for varied tastes in August and September.

Hail Rajinikanth

When superstar Dhanush announces the release of Jailer, cinephiles across the world went into frenzy. Superstar Rajinikanth stars in the Tamil action drama directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Jailer also sees big names — Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a cameo. Ahead of its release on August 10, the film has already broken sales records overseas with $650K earnings in pre-sales in the US region. The excitement in India is touching dizzying heights too. Reportedly, in Bengaluru, the ‘first day, first show’ pricing is at Rs 800 and Rs 1,400 even for shows that start at 6 am! Advance booking reportedly crossed the figure of Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Sequel time

Twenty two years on, the 2001 super-hit Gadar Ek Prem Katha will be back with a sequel on August 11, with Tara Singh and Sakeena (Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel) reprising their roles. The super-strong Tara Singh is back on Pakistani soil, this time to get his grown-up son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) back. Anil Sharma helms this outing as well.

This time too, its release is clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. Back in 2001, Gadar released alongwith Ashutosh Gowariker-Aamir Khan’s magnum opus Lagaan, but still impressed at the box-office.

Promising signs

There is an impressive line-up. Box-office mood looks positive, uplifting and energetic. Gadar’s advance bookings are great. Generally, Independence Day week, barring last two years, brings cheer to cinemas. With big releases like OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2, hopefully things would take an upward swing. Jawaan brings King Khan along with South Indian stars. So far it looks like that Jawan would break even Pathaan’s massive records. Jailer being lapped up in advance bookings, things sure look promising. Prabhas has such a loyal base that even an average film does brisk business and Salaar looks rather promising.

Atul Mohan, Movie Business Analyst

Meanwhile, a sequel to 2012’s OMG – Oh My God!, OMG 2, an Amit Rai-directorial, has Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film got an ‘A’ certificate with 25 modifications from the Central Board of Film Certification. While in advance bookings it lags behind Gadar 2, fans insist on catching up with both the films over the weekend! Meher Ramesh directed Telugu actioner Bhola Shankar, which sees Chiranjeevi in the titular character with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth, will be released on August 11 too! Dream Girl 2 looks promising too as AyushmannKhurrana dashes back as Pooja on August 25.

Titans are back

King Khan, who brought cheer back to BO with Pathaan, is soon to be seen in double role in Atlee-directed Jawan, which has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as cast members. Trade analysts believe Jawan will surpass Pathaan’s spectacular Rs 1,050.3 crore BO collections! It releases on September 7.

Superstar Prabhas is set for a grand entry with Telugu thriller Salaar. Prashanth Neel, who helmed the blockbuster KGF, is on the director’s seat with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Ramachandra Raju joining the cast. All set for a theatrical release on September 28, Prabhas fans are all geared up. With hashtag ‘box-office bulldozer’ trending, Salaar, which translates into chief, has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore.

Dream Girl 2

#Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

7
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide