Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 11

Bobby Deol delves into the intricacies of filming the contentious marital rape scene in the movie 'Animal.' Portraying the character of the mute Abrar, Bobby faced backlash for a scene where his character, immediately after marriage, engages in forceful actions towards his new wife. Despite the social media criticism, Bobby, in a recent interview, expressed his lack of inhibitions during the scene and credited director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating a secure working environment.

"From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me," shared Bobby with Bollywood Bubble. "When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever," he added.

Elaborating on his grey character, Bobby clarified, "I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man, and this is how he treats his women. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives."

Bobby Deol recently shared his entry song in 'Animal':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Mansi Taxak, who played Bobby's third wife in ‘Animal’, also addressed the scene recently, describing it as shocking and unexpected. In her conversation with Zoom Entertainment, she highlighted the artistic intention behind it, stating, " Nobody expects their wedding to end that way. When the wedding sequence starts, if you see the lights, the way the art was done, it was beautiful. You hear the music, that has gone so viral on Instagram. It was heading towards a beautiful end, and suddenly, you see something like this happening. It was to tell the audience that an animal is coming; if you thought Ranbir was this way, you can expect the villain to be worse." Mansi defended the scene, emphasising its role in establishing Bobby's character and showcasing the darker side of the narrative.

She added, “I would not wish that to happen at my wedding ever!”

Acknowledging the backlash, Mansi empathised with the audience's perspective but clarified, "Animal instincts are unpredictable instincts. So he goes into that zone, and to vent out his emotions, he comes to his wives. I don’t think it was intended to be any sort of assault. It was just a relationship between two people that has panned out the way it did."

#Marital Rape