Check out Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's  face off in Waltair Veerayya trailer

ANI
Mumbai, January 8
And the wait is over. The trailer of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Waltair Veerayya is out and it has kept everyone on the edge of their seat.
The trailer of 'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town.
Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.
Ravi Teja shared the trailer on Twitter:
హలో మాస్టారు!— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 7, 2023
సంక్రాంతికి బాక్స్ లు బద్దలైపోతాయి 😎
Here's our #WaltairVeerayyaTrailer :)
- https://t.co/d1bhKWqHIY#WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th@KChiruTweets @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/ePNBbB7eoW
The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title.
While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joshimath declared subsidence zone; 68 families moved to relief centres; PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
610 houses develop cracks | Strip of land with width of arou...
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt
One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...