Check out Kareena Kapoor's funny birthday wish for BFF Malaika Arora

ANI

Mumbai, October 23

Actor Malaika Arora turned 48 on Sunday. While many people wished the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actor on social media, her BFF Kareena Kapoor added fun and laughter to her birthday wish for Malaika.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures with funny captions.

In the first picture, Malaika can be seen reading the menu with 'so much seriousness'. Kareena wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness".

In another story, Malaika can be seen enjoying a burger. "and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. Happy birthday darling Malla," she captioned the image with a heart emoticon.

Malaika also responded on the birthday wish. She reposted the story on her Instagram story and wrote, 'HAHAHA, Love u bebo."

Karisma Kapoor also extended heartfelt birthday wish to 'Malla'. She dropped a boomerang video, which is captioned, "Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

