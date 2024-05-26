Chills & thrills

Gautam Vig is set to join Star Bharat’s upcoming supernatural thriller 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak. The show is produced under the banner of Full Focus Entertainment. Gautam will essay the lead character. The role marks a first-time experience for him, promising to be both interesting and intriguing. The show is expected to premiere in June 2024. It will explore supernatural elements, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats!

