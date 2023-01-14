Dharmendra's Lohri celebration was about sons and grandsons

ANI
Mumbai, January 14
Lohri brought the Deols, across different generations, together as veteran actor Dharmendra celebrated the harvest festival with his son Bobby Deol and grandsons at home.
Taking to Instagram, Bobby Deol posted a picture on Friday, where he was seen with his father, son Aryaman Deol, his brother Sunny Deol's sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. Bobby captioned the post as 'Happy Lohri' with some emoticons and hashtags 'happy Lohri' and 'picture of the day'.
In the picture, all members of the Deol family are seen in casuals. Dharmendra wore a white tee topped with a beige shirt and paired them with checked trousers. The veteran actor donned his signature cap as well.
While actor Sunny Deol was missing from the family frame, he reacted to the post with heart emojis.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Actors like Chunky Pandey and Sachin Shroff also extended their warm wishes to the Deol family on Lohri. Fans also flooded Bobby's post with their comments.
"Don't have a choice to whom shud i like the most..and only today, when fan of mine said, u look like young Dharmenderaji. i was like." a fan commented.
"Sab Apne log.... Sunny Paji agar hote to maza aa jata... Love you Deols", commented another fan.
Dharmendra turned 87 last December. On the work front, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', where he will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
The film is set to hit the theatres on April 28, this year.
