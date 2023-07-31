‘Do eat biryani’…SobhitaDhulipala’s says after ramp walk at the India Couture Week 2023

ANI

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023. Decked up in a shimmery ensemble, Sobhita oozed oomph during her walk at the gala. Joining her on the ramp as another showstopper was actor Ishaan Khatter.

After the show, on being asked to share dos and don’ts to follow before hitting the runway, Sobhita said, “Do eat biryani! And one should not go without music. Let there be a beat.” Ishaan also shared some ramp walk tips, “Try not to think too much. I just enjoy the vibe of the show, music and everything, and do my best to keep blending with all the elements.”

Ishaan walked the ramp in a shiny blazer that he paired with black pants. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ishaan will next be starring in Pippa and The Perfect Couple. Fans will see Sobhita in Made in Heaven second season.