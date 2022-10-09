 Dwayne Johnson reveals final decision about running for US President : The Tribune India

Dwayne Johnson reveals final decision about running for US President

Last year he said that he would enter the race for the White House

Dawyne Johnson says his number one priority is his daughters. Instagram/therock

Los Angeles, October 9

Hollywood Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has dismissed the idea that he will run for US President, much to the disappointment of fans.

Despite saying last year that he would enter the race for the White House if he had enough public support, the wrestler-turned-actor said that it is now "off the table" for the sake of his family, reported aceshowbiz.com.

He speaks about the prospect of running for the White House in a teaser trailer from his forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning on October 9.

"It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table. I will say this, 'cause it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it," the 50-year-old star explains.

"I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy - number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives." "Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter (was) growing up, at this critical time in their life, that's what the presidency would do," he continued.

"So, my number one priority is my daughters... sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it." The Rock shares 21-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, as well as girls Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with wife Lauren Hashian.

In 2021, the ex-pro-wrestler told Sunday Today with Willie Geist: "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that." The Rock's family admission comes after he admitted his "cold, dark soul" was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor's autograph.

Watch him open up on his journey:

He recently made a man cry "tears of joy" by signing his replica WWE championship belt at a 'Black Adam' fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.

In a video The Rock shared with his Instagram followers on Wednesday on October 05, the fan could be seen shaking while looking amazed he was meeting The Rock. He could be heard gushing: "Thank you! Thank you, Rock! Thank you".

The performer captioned the clip: "Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry... it's a beautiful thing." IANS

